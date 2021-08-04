Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.63%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.98. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $72.83 and a 52-week high of $179.65.
In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,218 shares of company stock worth $320,301. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
