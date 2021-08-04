Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $23.81. 15,863,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,523,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

UAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

