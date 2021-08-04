UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Tops $0.0004

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $37,619.75 and approximately $389.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 59.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00057512 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.