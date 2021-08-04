Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.50.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.62. 2,396,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,688. The company has a market capitalization of $141.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.