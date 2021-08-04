Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $86,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.74. The stock had a trading volume of 72,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.