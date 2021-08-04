Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $220.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.77. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

