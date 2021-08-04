United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 48.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 22.3% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

