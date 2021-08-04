United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Gap Down to $36.36

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.36, but opened at $35.22. United States Cellular shares last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 770 shares traded.

USM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. United States Cellular’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

