United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.59

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 19979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

UUGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.2107 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.44%.

About United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

