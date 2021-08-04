UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after buying an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 765,729 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,697,000 after purchasing an additional 522,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $420.67. 51,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,717. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $396.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

