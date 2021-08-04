Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,680 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $229.06 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $161.01 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.31.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

