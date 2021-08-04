Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Down to $23.05

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.05, but opened at $22.36. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 181 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULH. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $602.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 417,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $8,772,897.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 7,186.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

