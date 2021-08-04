Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.27. Unrivaled Brands shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 590,192 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28.

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter. Unrivaled Brands had a negative net margin of 161.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%.

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

