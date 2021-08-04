Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.782-$4.881 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Unum Group stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. 121,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

