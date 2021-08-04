uPlexa (UPX) Market Capitalization Tops $727,496.64

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, uPlexa has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $727,496.64 and $552.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

