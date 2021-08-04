Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPWK. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Upwork stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.55. 19,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,744. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -257.50 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $762,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,188,220.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Upwork by 8.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,671 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $1,491,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.