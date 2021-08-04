Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

URG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,662. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $217.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Ur-Energy news, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,936,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,513.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ur-Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 519.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Ur-Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

