Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Reaches New 1-Year High at $178.00

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26), with a volume of 640938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.26).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The stock has a market cap of £594.60 million and a P/E ratio of 8.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a GBX 4.35 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

In other news, insider Richard Moffitt bought 64,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £99,999.80 ($130,650.38).

About Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

