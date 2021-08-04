USANA Health Sciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $97.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.89. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,781 shares of company stock worth $178,835. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

