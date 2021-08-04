USDX (USDX) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006072 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm.

SHA-256

It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX's total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX's official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX's official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

