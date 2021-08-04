V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $106.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VFC. Barclays increased their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC opened at $81.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.