Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY opened at $14.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49. Valeo has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

