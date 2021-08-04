Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. 1,551,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,608. Valvoline has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

