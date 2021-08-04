Vaneck Emerging Inc Opportunities Active Etf (Managed Fund) (EBND) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on August 16th

Vaneck Emerging Inc Opportunities Active Etf (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 1st.

