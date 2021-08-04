VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.88% of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of EMAG opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.98.

