VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 83,349 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,247,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BJK opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

