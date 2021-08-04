Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Avalon Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 137,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock remained flat at $$63.25 on Wednesday. 56,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,535. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.