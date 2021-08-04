Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,800,561. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.