Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Increased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $297.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.