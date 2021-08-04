Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 191,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.37. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $73.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

