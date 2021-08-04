Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 295.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $848,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $73.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

