Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $19,442,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

