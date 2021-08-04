Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,921. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

