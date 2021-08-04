Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,009.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000.

VBK stock opened at $285.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

