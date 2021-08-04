Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $404.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,126. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $406.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

