Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.