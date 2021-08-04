Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Reduced by Avalon Advisory Group

Avalon Advisory Group reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 51.1% of Avalon Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $110,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.41. 22,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $228.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

