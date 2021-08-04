Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $126,407,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $524,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 123,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $227.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $228.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

