Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRNS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. FBN Securities started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

VRNS opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,503.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,171 shares of company stock worth $1,404,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,379 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,320 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

