Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 3,865 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

