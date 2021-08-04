Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $2.02 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

