Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $82,000 in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

ILF opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.