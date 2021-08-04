Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Short Interest Update

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.13. 23,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,533. Ventas has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.