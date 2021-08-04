Venus One Day Volume Reaches $30.84 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $300.17 million and $30.84 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $28.46 or 0.00072587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,548,229 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

