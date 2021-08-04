Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Lifted to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to an underperform rating in a report published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $31.30 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Veoneer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.15 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Veoneer stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after buying an additional 63,957 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 13D Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 163,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

