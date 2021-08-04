Veracity Capital LLC Buys 1,884 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $258,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 3,853,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62.

