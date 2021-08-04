Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,839,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after buying an additional 331,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.00.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $11.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $598.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $551.67. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

