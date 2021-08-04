Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 41.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 360,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after buying an additional 104,837 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

Shares of FNV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.96. The stock had a trading volume of 32,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.94. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

