Veracity Capital LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,731,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,243,000 after purchasing an additional 145,388 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded down $6.48 on Wednesday, hitting $2,706.12. 36,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,903. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,492.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

