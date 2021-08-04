Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 40,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Amcor by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Amcor by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 218,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 160,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amcor by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 218,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

AMCR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. 89,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,174,027. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

